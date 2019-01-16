The Latest: Kelly has warnings, calls for rebuilding Kansas

The Latest on Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's State of the State address (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
New Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is telling Kansas legislators that the state faces an emergency in its child welfare system and is "completely unprepared" for the next national economic downturn.
Kelly outlined an agenda Wednesday evening for the Republican-dominated Legislature that includes increased spending on public schools and expanding the state's Medicaid health coverage for the needy.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
She also told lawmakers that she will honor her pledge to balance the budget without raising taxes.
Her first State of the State address sets up a clash with top Republicans. She did not mention their top priority, an income tax cut.
Kelly's tough tone was the most notable element of her address to a joint session of the House and Senate. She declared, "I was elected to rebuild our state."
___
6 a.m.
New Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to make a pitch to the Republican-dominated Kansas Legislature for boosting spending on public schools and expanding Medicaid.
Kelly was scheduled to deliver her first State of the State address Wednesday evening to a joint session of the Legislature. She took office Monday.
The governor and fellow Democrats want to move quickly to boost education funding.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled last year that a new law increasing aid to public schools wasn't enough because it didn't account for years of inflation. The state school board has proposed phasing in a $364 million increase over four years.
Kelly also wants to expand the state's Medicaid health coverage for the needy.
Republican leaders have been skeptical that the state can afford the two initiatives.
Comments