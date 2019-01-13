Venezuelan congress leader briefly detained amid standoff

The fledgling head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress was pulled from his car and briefly detained Sunday.
Video circulating on social media show an SUV being intercepted on a highway in which Juan Guaido was purportedly traveling to an anti-government rally.
While it was not possible to identify Guaido in the video, his wife and Guaido's own Twitter account said that he had been detained.
Later a member of his party speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety said he had been released.
Guaido has been leading an increasingly tense standoff with President Nicolas Maduro seeking to oust the socialist from power. At a rally Friday he said he is prepared to take over as interim president, a move the U.S. and regional governments support.
