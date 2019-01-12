Health system announces plans for hospital renovation

A Louisiana health care system has formally announced the launch of a $43 million project to renovate its medical center in Shreveport.
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System on Thursday said the 24-month expansion project at Highland Medical Center begins this month, KTBS-TV reported . During construction, all hospital departments will remain open.
The Highland 100 plan includes a host of improvements and renovations. Major projects comprise rebuilding, relocating and doubling the size of the Emergency Room, adding additional inpatient rooms, expanding the cardiac catheterization lab, adding a dedicated entrance for cardiology patients, renovating waiting areas and patient rooms and relocating outpatient physical therapy to a convenient standalone facility.
Hospital officials, in a news release, said the plan responds to a growing demand and the community's evolving health care needs.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
"This project is future-focused and patient-centered, enabling us to provide improved healthcare access for generations to come and the compassionate, faith-based care for which we are known," said Isaac Palmer, CEO CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. "We are calling this Highland 100 because it builds on our legacy of more than a century of service to the people of this region. Construction will touch more than 100 patient care areas in the hospital, and brings a total investment in this ministry to more than $100 million dollars since our strategic repositioning in 2013."
CHRISTUS chose a local contractor, Hand Construction, for the project. Hand Construction has worked with CHRISTUS on numerous projects over the past 30 years, most recently the building of CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital.
Comments