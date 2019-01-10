Business

Prominent New Jersey GOP official indicted on tax charges

The Associated Press

January 10, 2019 09:27 PM

TRENTON, N.J.

The head of one of New Jersey's most powerful Republican county organizations has been indicted on tax charges.

A federal grand jury charged George Gilmore on Thursday on counts including evading taxes totaling more than $1 million.

The charges stem from Gilmore's law firm in Toms River. According to the indictment, Gilmore failed to pay taxes for three years, filed false tax returns, made false statements on a loan application and failed to pay payroll taxes withheld from his employees' paychecks.

The 69-year-old Gilmore heads the Ocean County Republican Party. The county has the most registered Republicans of any county, according to elections statistics.

In an emailed statement, Gilmore's attorney called the case "lame" and said Gilmore was clear with the government about being unable to pay his taxes on time.

  Comments  