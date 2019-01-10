Liberal lawmakers challenge Trump with drug cost legislation

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019, file photo Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Leading congressional liberals are unveiling a package of bills that aims to reduce what Americans pay for prescription drugs by linking prices to lower costs in other countries. Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Cummings plan to introduce three bills Thursday, Jan. 10. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo