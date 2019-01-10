Ohio governor-elect to announce additional Cabinet picks

Ohio Gov.-elect Mike DeWine is ready to announce another round of picks for his Cabinet as he prepares to take office next week.
The Republican attorney general is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 14 after winning the election in November. He succeeds fellow Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
DeWine has previously announced his picks for individuals to head the state prison system, Ohio's taxation and natural resources departments and the Ohio National Guard.
He's also put forward selections for the state's budget office and commerce and public safety departments.
DeWine's latest announcement is set for Thursday morning.
