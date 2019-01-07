Highway officials seek $1.5 million for repair of overpass

State highway officials are seeking $1.5 million dollars for repair of a busy Anchorage overpass.
Anchorage television station KTUU reports the final cost for repair of the Glenn Highway overpass at Tudor Road could be higher or lower.
A dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass Jan. 3, damaging a girder.
Alaska Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy says crews from Sandstrom and Sons have worked on repairs since the crash.
The damage and repairs continue to cause lane closures on the main north-south thoroughfare on Anchorage's east side.
The truck was driven by a private operator. McCarthy says she is working to confirm which company was involved in the crash before releasing that information.
McCarthy says the state will make a claim against the owner's insurance.
