Cargo ship sinks off Turkey’s Black Sea coast; 6 dead

Turkish coast guard and a medic help a crew member after a Panama-flagged vessel, Volgo Balt 214, which sank in rough waters off the Black Sea coastal province of Samsun, Turkey, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. A cargo ship sank in rough waters off Turkey’s Black Sea coast on Monday, killing six crew members including its captain, officials and media reports said. Seven other crew members were rescued. (DHA via AP) AP