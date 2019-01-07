Gabon government thwarts coup attempt, 2 plotters dead

In this image from TV, a soldier who identified himself as Lt. Obiang Ondo Kelly, commander of the Republican Guard, reads a statement on state television broadcast from Libreville, saying the military has seized control of the government, Monday Jan. 7, 2019. The statement said Soldiers from Gabon's Republican Guard have launched a coup "to restore democracy" in the West African country, while imposing a curfew in the capital, and the internet has been cut. No violence has been reported and President Ali Bongo has been out of the country since October amid reports that he had a stroke.(Gabon State TV via AP)