Ex-Cuban vice president, Bay of Pigs commander, dies at 95

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, Cuba's former Vice-President on the Council of Ministers Jose Ramon Fernandez attends the annual International Book fair opening ceremony in Havana, Cuba. Fernandez, a career soldier who joined Cuba's 1950s Revolution and became a prominent collaborator with the Castro brothers, died on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, according to official media. He was 95. Desmond Boylan, File AP Photo