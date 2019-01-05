NYC lawyer arrested on sex assault charges from 4 years ago

A New York City lawyer has been arrested on charges of assaulting three women.
Thirty-five-year-old Rashaun Kelley was taken into police custody Friday on multiple charges of burglary, attempted rape and sex abuse.
Police say that in 2014 and 2015, Kelley sneaked up behind the women as they entered their Manhattan apartment buildings or elevators and grabbed them. He is also a suspect in two additional attacks.
The Daily News reports that Kelley was arrested after members of the Manhattan special victims squad built a case against him.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kelley was arraigned Saturday and bail was set at $200,000 cash or bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.
Kelley's own legal practice focuses on business, corporate and securities law.
His attorney, Christopher Carrion, was not reachable on Saturday.
Comments