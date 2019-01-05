Firm pledges to find shipping containers lost in North Sea

People help clean up the contents from cargo containers on a beach in Vlieland, Netherlands, Wednesday Jan. 2, 2019, after 270 shipping containers were lost at sea by a cargo ship caught in a storm. Authorities in Germany and the Netherlands were searching for up to 270 shipping containers lost at sea by a cargo ship caught in a storm, saying that a few of them are carrying hazardous material. (Gemeente Vlieland via AP) AP