Nevada judge shields Wynn documents in Massachusetts review

In this Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 photo the under-construction Encore Boston Harbor luxury resort and casino stands among smaller structures, in Everett, Mass. A Nevada judge was being asked Friday, Jan. 4 to let the Massachusetts Gaming Commission make public a report on allegations of sexual misconduct against former casino mogul Steve Wynn. A decision could affect a decision on a pending license for the $2 billion casino and hotel being built in Everett. Steven Senne AP Photo