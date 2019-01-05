Minnesota pastor restores old Twin Cities churches

Paul Marzahn stands in Wesley United Methodist Church in Minneapolis on December 11, 2018. Marzahn, 55, uses his vision to transform derelict churches into beautiful places of worship. "They've nicknamed me the church flipper," he said with a chuckle. "I have an eye for properties that have value. I fix them up and bring the partners together and make the finances work, then show the congregation how to take over that space." (Deanna Weniger/Pioneer Press via AP)/Pioneer Press via AP) Deanna Weniger AP