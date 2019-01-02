Disaster loan deadline approaching for W.Va. nonprofits

The deadline is approaching for private, nonprofit groups in 21 West Virginia counties to apply for disaster loans related to severe storms last February.
The U.S. Small Business Administration says in a release the deadline for loan applications is Jan. 17. Loans of up to $2 million are available.
The statement says assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered physical property damage. Groups that are eligible in the affected counties to apply include food kitchens, homeless shelters, community centers, schools and colleges, libraries and museums.
Severe storms on Feb. 14 and Feb. 20 caused flooding, mudslides and wind damage in the state.
The counties included are Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler, Wayne, Wetzel, Wirt and Wood.
