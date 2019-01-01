Utah alcohol sales up from 2017 in days leading to new year

Utah liquor stores made $11.6 million in sales in the five days leading up to New Year's Day.
The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control reported Tuesday that $3.4 million in sales were made on New Year's Eve alone. That was 322,199 bottles.
The sales figures include the state's 44 liquor and wine stores but don't include lower-alcohol beer sales made at grocery stores.
This year's alcohol sales increased about 9 percent from last year even though stores this New Year's Eve closed early at 7 p.m.
