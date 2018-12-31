Michael Kors, now Capri Holdings, completes Versace deal

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Donatella Versace comes on the catwalk at the end of Versace's women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Luxury fashion company Michael Kors Holdings is now Capri Holdings Limited after completing its acquisition of Versace. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. announced the purchase of the Italian fashion house Versace for more than $2 billion (1.83 billion euros) in September.. Antonio Calanni, File AP Photo