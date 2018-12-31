Bakers create world’s largest s’more

A local bakery has unveiled what is unofficially the world's largest s'more at a winter festival in Vermont.
Red Hen Bakery presented the 4-by-8-foot (1.2-by-2.4-meter), 200 pound treat at the Winter S'morestice at Camp Meade in Middlesex Saturday.
A team of 10 people helped carry graham crackers with a base layer of marshmallows on top, then the marshmallows were roasted with blowtorches and 60 pounds of homemade milk chocolate from local business Nutty Steph's was drizzled on top.
The finished product was then chopped up and shared with festival attendees.
Organizers say they were too late in pursuing an official Guinness World Record title.
The current record is 25 square feet, and the s'more created Saturday measured 32 square feet.
