Under Trump, ICE is face of hard-line immigration policy

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, an immigrant who entered the United States illegally is checked before boarding a deportation flight to El Salvador by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Houston. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is the face of President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policy. But agency officials say their mandate is misunderstood. Government data shows ICE is mostly targeting criminals, but also that the agency has greatly ramped up overall arrests and increased the number of people arrested solely on immigration violations. And the most frequent criminal conviction was for drunken driving. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo