Mandan natives plan to open family-friendly bar and grill

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, DEC. 29, 2018, AT 12:01 A.M. CST AND THEREAFTER In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 photo, the Old Ten Bar and Grill will be located in the building that once housed Dakota Four Seasons on Main Street in Mandan, N.D. Mandan natives Cody Stern and Allan Miller have been good friends since they were kids in junior high. Now, with kids of their own, the partners plan to bring a new family-friendly dining experience to their hometown. The Bismarck Tribune via AP Tom Stromme