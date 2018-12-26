Lancaster building added to New Hampshire historic register

A building that was once the nation's largest manufacturing facility for pharmaceutical products has been added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The Parker J. Noyes building has anchored the northern approach to downtown Lancaster since 1846. A redevelopment project led by the Northern Forest Center purchased it in October as part of its mission to create vibrate communities by connecting people and the economy to the forested landscape.
Plans are in the works to renovate the building, with apartments on the upper floors and a market selling local food on the ground floor.
