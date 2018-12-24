Waco sees hotel boom as more developers invest in area

Waco's hotel market is booming as developers plan hundreds of new lodging rooms in the city, but some question whether the area is being overbuilt.
The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that Waco Convention Center officials estimate that nearly 1,300 hotel rooms could become available in the next three years.
Developers announced a $35 million Embassy Suites project last week, with construction to begin next year. KB Hotels LLC Developer Kenny Bhakta owns Hotel Indigo downtown and is planning three four-story hotels around the area.
Bhakta's spokeswoman Jacquelyn Baumann says Waco is becoming a competitive market. She expects some hoteliers to reconsider placing another property in the city.
Raju Patel opened La Quinta Del Sol in Waco in October. He says adding more hotels is flirting with saturation and reduced occupancy rates.
