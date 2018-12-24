Construction jobs are declining in Maine in tight job market

Construction jobs have slightly dipped in Maine amid low unemployment rates and a tight labor market.
The Bangor Daily News reports that construction jobs decreased to 28,100 in November down from 28,300 in November 2017.
That's according to a survey by Associated General Contractors of America released Friday. Maine's peak construction employment was 31,900 in April 2006.
The group's chief economist Ken Simonson said at a time of high job openings, a slowdown in hiring may indicate contractors are unable to find qualified workers to keep up with demand.
Meanwhile, construction employment rose in 42 states and the District of Columbia from November 2017 to November 2018.
