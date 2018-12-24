Trump signs bill naming post office for Army captain Khan

FILE- In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Khizr Khan, father of fallen U.S. Army Capt. Humayun S. M. Khan, accompanied by his wife Ghazala speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. President Donald Trump signed into law a bill naming a Virginia post office for Humayun Khan, whose father criticized the then-candidate in a 2016 Democratic National Convention speech. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo