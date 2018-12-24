NHL primes pump for future talent with transfer fees

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018 file photo, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) and San Jose Sharks forward Joonas Donskoi (27) battle in the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo N.Y. When first overall pick Dahlin put pen to paper on his first NHL contract, the reverberations carried to Gothenburg and Lidkoping in his native Sweden. Dahlin signing with the Buffalo Sabres earned Sweden more than $250,000 to put back into development. Jeffrey T. Barnes AP Photo