Raiders prepare for possible final game ever in Oakland

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, a U.S. flag is displayed on the field at Oakland Coliseum during the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns in Oakland, Calif. The Coliseum might finally be hosting its final NFL game on Monday night when Oakland (3-11) hosts the Denver Broncos (6-8). The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020 where they will play a new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium that will make the Coliseum look like a relic. The franchise is still looking for a home in 2019. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo