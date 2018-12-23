Prosecutor continues lawsuit against West Virginia hemp farm

A prosecutor is continuing a lawsuit against a West Virginia hemp farm despite federal action that legalizes the crop.
Mike Stuart, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail he has no immediate plans to drop his civil lawsuit against a Mason County hemp farm and its associates. The new federal farm bill removes hemp from the Controlled Substances Act.
The suit seeks seizure of the farmers' plants and equipment, plus financial penalties.
A state law codified a pilot program allowing for cultivation, sale and purchase of hemp for industrial purposes under oversight of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Stuart's lawsuit alleges because the farm didn't comply with seed sourcing, fencing and signage requirements, the farmers should be treated as if they were growing marijuana.
