FDA casts shadow on hemp win, calling CBD products illegal

FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, the first rendering from hemp plants extracted from a super critical CO2 extraction device on it's way to becoming fully refined CBD oil spurts into a large beaker at New Earth Biosciences in Salem, Ore. The hemp industry still has work ahead to win legal status for hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD oil. The head of the Food and Drug Administration says adding CBD to food or dietary supplements is still illegal. President Donald Trump signed a farm bill this week designating hemp as an agricultural crop, but FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb issued a statement saying CBD is a drug ingredient and therefore illegal to add to food or supplements without approval from his agency. Don Ryan, File AP Photo