Tokyo 2020 Olympics: domestic sponsorships up, budget same

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018, file photo, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori, right, speaks as IOC inspection team head John Coates listens during a press conference in Tokyo. Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, they picked up another $1 million in domestic sponsorships and that the operating budget for the games remains at $5.6 billion. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo