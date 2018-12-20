Spain court grants $1.7 billion compensation for oil spill

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2003 file photo, a person looks at oil sludge on a beach in Finisterre in Galicia, northwestern Spain. Spain's Supreme Court on Thursday Dec. 20, 2018, has ruled that the captain and the insurer of the Prestige oil tanker must pay more than 1.5 billion euros in compensation to Spain, France and authorities in Spain's Galicia region, as well as to another 269 companies, communities and individuals affected by the spill after Spain's biggest environmental disaster, when the ship sank in 2002. Carmelo Alen, File AP Photo