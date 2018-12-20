Grains lower, Livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery was lost 2.40 cents at $5.2260 a bushel; Mar. corn was fell 6.20 cents at $3.7740 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 2.40 cents at $2.8620 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 7.20 cents at 8.9520 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec.live cattle fell .20 cent at $1.1952 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .17 cent at $1.4625 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost 1.17 cents at .6215 a pound.
