16 crew rescued from cargo ship that ran aground off Turkey

A crew member of a cargo ship that ran aground off the Black Sea coast of Sile, Turkey, is rescued with the help of a winch system extended from the shore, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Turkish coastal safety teams have rescued 16 crew members from the in a dramatic operation that lasted several hours. The Comoros-flagged ship, Natalia, ran aground in rough seas early on Wednesday en route to Istanbul from Russia. DHA via AP Akin Celiktas