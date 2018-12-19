SoftBank mobile subsidiary has bitter debut on Tokyo market

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son, left, speaks during a SoftBank World presentation at a hotel in Tokyo. SoftBank Group Corp.’s Japanese mobile subsidiary has gone public in one of the world’s biggest share offerings rivaling that of China’s Alibaba Group. On Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, its IPO on the Tokyo Stock Exchange seeks to raise more than 2 trillion yen ($18 billion). Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo