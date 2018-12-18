Uber approved to resume autonomous car tests in Pittsburgh

This March 17, 2017, photo shows an Uber self-driving Volvo in Pittsburgh. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has approved Uber's request to resume testing of autonomous vehicles on public roads in the Pittsburgh area. The approval, effective Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, and lasting for one year, comes about nine months after one of Uber's autonomous test vehicles hit and killed an Arizona pedestrian. Testing was suspended after March 18 crash in Tempe, Arizona. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo