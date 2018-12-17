Report: China is driving use of armed drones in Middle East

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, Iranian drone Shahed-129 is displayed at a rally in Tehran, Iran. According to a report by the Royal United Services Institute, or RUSI released Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, the use of armed drones in the Middle East, driven largely by growing sales from China, has grown significantly in the past two years with an increasing number of state and non-state actors using them in regional conflicts. The report found that over the past few years, more and more countries across the Mideast have acquired armed drones, either by importing them or by building them domestically. Ebrahim Noroozi, File AP Photo