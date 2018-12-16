Mom in toddler tussle video says she went into defense mode

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, Jazmine Headley, center, joins attorney Brian Neary and her mother, Jacqueline Jenkins, outside a courthouse in Trenton, N.J., after she accepted a deal to enter a pretrial intervention program related to credit card theft charges she faced. Headley, who had her toddler yanked from her arms by New York police in a widely seen video said in an interview published on Sunday that she went into "defense mode." Mike Catalini, File AP Photo