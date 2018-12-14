Voters in TGU school district reject $8.9 million bond issue

Voters in the Towner-Granville-Upham school district have rejected the idea of raising property taxes to fund school upgrades.
Unofficial results show that nearly two-thirds of voters in Wednesday's election opposed an $8.9 million bond referendum to pay for upgrades and new construction in Granville and Towner.
Had the measure passed, the owner of a $100,000 house would have paid about $130 more in taxes per year.
There are 205 students enrolled in K-12 at Towner and 126 students in K-12 at Granville.
