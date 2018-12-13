‘Secret Santa’ pays off layaways at New Jersey Walmart

Christmas came early this year for some customers at a New Jersey Walmart.
The Walmart Supercenter in Pohatcong Township says an anonymous "secret Santa" has paid off all remaining items on layaway.
The store on Tuesday called the gesture a "Christmas miracle." The store did not respond to requests for comment. It did not give the total value of the layaway items.
Shopper London Rasimowicz says: "I just want them to know how thankful we are and how thankful our child will be on Christmas morning."
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Walmart is urging shoppers who used layaway to pick up their items as soon as possible.
Comments