North Dakota governor proposes military tax exemption

By JAMES MacPHERSON Associated Press

December 13, 2018 12:25 AM

Lonnie Wangen, North Dakota's veterans affairs commissioner, stands next to flags of the armed services at his office in Fargo, N.D., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Wangen says legislation supported by Gov. Doug Burgum to exempt military pay and pensions from state income tax might not be a reason for retired vets to stay in North Dakota, but says it sends an important message. Burgum says the initiative is meant to honor veterans and also help fill thousands of open jobs in the state.
BISMARCK, N.D.

Gov. Doug Burgum wants to exempt military pay and pensions from North Dakota income taxes, arguing in part that retaining veterans could help the state fill thousands of open jobs.

Legislators have ignored similar pleas in the past, but supporters say the economic benefits of keeping veterans in the state would more than make up for lost revenue.

North Dakota has more than 13,000 unfilled advertised jobs, though Burgum believes the number of all open jobs is at least twice that.

Military members generally may retire after 20 years, leaving many of them in their late 30s or early 40s in search of a new career.

