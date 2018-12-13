North Dakota governor proposes military tax exemption

Gov. Doug Burgum wants to exempt military pay and pensions from North Dakota income taxes, arguing in part that retaining veterans could help the state fill thousands of open jobs.
Legislators have ignored similar pleas in the past, but supporters say the economic benefits of keeping veterans in the state would more than make up for lost revenue.
North Dakota has more than 13,000 unfilled advertised jobs, though Burgum believes the number of all open jobs is at least twice that.
Military members generally may retire after 20 years, leaving many of them in their late 30s or early 40s in search of a new career.
