Oil pipeline opponents look past Minnesota regulators

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Winona LaDuke speaks out against the Line 3 decision in St. Paul, Minn. Opponents of Enbridge Energy's proposed Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement are turning their attention to fighting the project on other fronts as a Minnesota regulatory panel prepares to take one of its final steps to allow it to proceed. Star Tribune via AP, File Richard Tsong-Taatarii