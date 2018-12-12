Developer to donate $10M to help UK students pay for college

University of Kentucky officials say a founder of one of the state's top development companies has promised to donate $10 million to help some of its students afford college.
The Herald-Leader reports school officials on Tuesday announced the donation of developer Mira Ball, who attended the school before starting Ball Homes with her late husband.
The donation will help students from Nelson and Henderson counties, which are the home counties of Ball and her husband, Don. Funds will be distributed through a school program that works to help students pay for uncovered college costs.
Ball was the first woman chair of the school's Board of Trustees. She is now serving co-chair of the school's campaign to raise $2.1 billion to expand scholarships, conduct research and achieve several other goals.
