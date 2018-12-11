Elderly man evicted over medical marijuana hits another snag

FILE - This file photo from Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, shows John Flickner, 78, holding his medical marijuana vaporizer inside a Niagara Falls, N.Y., homeless shelter. Although he has a prescription, the wheelchair-bound Flickner was evicted from a federally subsidized housing facility that has a zero-tolerance policy on drugs, highlighting the conflict between state and federal marijuana rules. Carolyn Thompson, File AP Photo