Pitcher Ivan Nova acquired by White Sox from Pirates

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Ivan Nova delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of a baseball game, in Pittsburgh. Nova has been acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league pitcher Yordi Rosario and international signing bonus pool allocation. The trade was announced at the baseball meetings in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo