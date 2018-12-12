Volunteer helps restore damaged historic cemetery

In this Nov. 2018 photo, Tom Vaughn, 20, of Plymouth, Conn., poses at Hillside Cemetery in Thomaston, Conn, which he is voluntarily cleaning up. Vaughn found in May that many of the 200-plus headstones had either fallen down or were knocked down. Not all stones were placed in the right spots, despite the town having kept excellent records of those buried in town. Republican-American via AP Kurt Moffett