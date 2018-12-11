Royals, Hamilton finalize to $5.25M contract

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton takes off for first base with a single off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Rowan Wick during the seventh inning of a baseball game, in Cincinnati. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Kansas City Royals and outfielder Billy Hamilton have agreed to a $5.25 million contract for next season that includes up to $1 million in incentives. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, because the deal was pending a physical. The career .236 hitter's biggest attribute is his speed — he stole at least 50 bases four straight seasons before dipping to 34 last season. Gary Landers, File AP Photo