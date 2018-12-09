Musk suggests Tesla’s new chairwoman won’t rein him in

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk speaks in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is dismissing the ability of the company’s new board chairwoman to exert control over his behavior.Musk says “it’s not realistic” to think that Robyn Denholm will be reining him in because he remains the electric car company’s largest shareholder. Musk spoke on CBS’ show “60 Minutes,” broadcast Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo