Cops riding school buses in Marquette in road safety move

Sheriff's deputies are riding school buses in an Upper Peninsula district to try to catch drivers who violate bus-safety laws.
The Mining Journal reports that the partnership began after a driver said vehicles were passing her bus while she was loading or unloading kids in the Marquette district. If a deputy on a bus sees a violation, the officer can tell a patrol car to stop the driver.
Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says it's a three-point ticket and a fine of $200 to $500.
John Kurkowski of the school district says ignoring red lights on a bus can create a "life-changing or life-ending situation."
