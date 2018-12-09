Business

Wichita’s last drive-in gets new owner after earlier closing

The Associated Press

December 09, 2018 03:51 PM

WICHITA, Kan.

Wichita's last remaining drive-in will be back to show movies next year.

The Wichita Eagle reports an anonymous person has purchased The Starlite Drive-In, which closed in October. The deal was announced Friday by Landmark Commercial Real Estate, a Wichita-based group that brokered the deal.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

The new Starlite buyer will lease drive-in operations to Blake Smith, co-owner of the Admiral Twin of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The drive-in is expected to reopen in spring.

Chuck Bucinski, the previous owner, said in October that he was closing the drive-in because of financial difficulties.

The two-screen outdoor theater is one of only five still operating in the state, and the only one in south-central Kansas. It opened in 1953.

  Comments  