Wichita’s last drive-in gets new owner after earlier closing

Wichita's last remaining drive-in will be back to show movies next year.
The Wichita Eagle reports an anonymous person has purchased The Starlite Drive-In, which closed in October. The deal was announced Friday by Landmark Commercial Real Estate, a Wichita-based group that brokered the deal.
The purchase price was not disclosed.
The new Starlite buyer will lease drive-in operations to Blake Smith, co-owner of the Admiral Twin of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The drive-in is expected to reopen in spring.
Chuck Bucinski, the previous owner, said in October that he was closing the drive-in because of financial difficulties.
The two-screen outdoor theater is one of only five still operating in the state, and the only one in south-central Kansas. It opened in 1953.
