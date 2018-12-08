Las Vegas baseball Triple-A team unveils new ‘Aviators’ name

The minor league baseball team formerly called the 51s will debut at its new suburban ballpark in April as the Las Vegas Aviators.
Team owner the Howard Hughes Corp. unveiled the new name and logo Saturday near the 10,000-seat stadium being built at the company's Downtown Summerlin commercial center near the Red Rock Resort casino.
The team has also changed its Triple-A affiliation from New York Mets to Oakland Athletics.
Hughes Corp. chief executive David Weinreb says the team name reflects accomplishments by the company's billionaire namesake.
Howard Hughes was a business tycoon, hotel and casino owner, engineer, film director and record-setting pilot. He died in 1976.
It's the third name for the Pacific Coast League franchise called the Stars when it moved to Las Vegas in 1983.
The team previously played at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas.
