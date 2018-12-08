Soccer team unveils crest, begins selling merchandise

Hartford's new soccer team has begun selling merchandise this holiday season, after unveiling its crest.
Hartford Athletic is set to begin play in the spring as part of the United Soccer League, a tier below Major League Soccer.
The team's crest was revealed this week and includes a large green "H'' interlocked with a blue "A'' and a red star above the letters.
Apparel with the crest is available online at the team's website.
The team is also taking deposits for season tickets, but has yet to tell fans how much those tickets will cost and when they will go on sale.
The team plans to play home games at Dillon Stadium, which is under renovation in the city's Coltsville district.
